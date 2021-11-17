Mallorca offers a wide and varied sports agenda that covers all the needs of sports lovers. The island, due to its sporting tradition, climatic conditions and infrastructures, is the ideal place for holding sporting events of great tourist impact throughout the year. In addition, it is especially ideal for the realisation of sports stays, training camps or clinics, thanks to the conditions and professionalism of its network of specialised services and facilities.

Here is a listing of sporting events for 2021 and 2022 and a map where the locations take place.

CYCLING

Mallorca 312

When: 30/4/22

Where: Playa de Muro, Muro

Email: xisco@milestoneseries.cc

Website and register: milestoneseries.cc

Trofeu ciclista Pla de Mallorca

When: 19/5/22

Where: Ariany

Email: info@plamallorca.com

Website and Register: plamallorca.com

Gran Fondo Palma

When: 21/10/22

Where: Palma

Email: info@milestoneseries.cc

Website and register: milestoneseries.cc

Triathlons

Mallorca 140.6 Triatlon

When: 22/9/22

Where: Alcudia

Email: info@mallorca140-6.com

Email: david@kumulus.es

Website: mallorca140-6triathlon.com

Register: avaibooksports.com/inscripcion/mallorca-1406/inscripcion_datos mallorca140-6triathlon.com

Zafiro IRONMAN 70.3

When: 16/10/2022

Where: Alcudia

Email: celia.angulo@ironman.com

Website: ironman.com/im703-mallorca

Register: www.ironman.com/im703-mallorca-register

Triathlon Internacional Portocolom

When: 11/04/2022

Where: Portocolom, Felanitx

Email: david@kumulus.es

Website and register: triathlonportocolom.net

RUNNING

Spartan Mallorca

When: 12/2/22

Where: Palma

Email: monica.sanz@spartanraceeurope.com

Website and register: spartanrace.es

Galatzó Trail Mallorca

When: 21/11/21

When: 20/3/22

Where: Calvia

Email: ice@calvia.com

Website and registe: galatzotrail.com

Half Marathon Magaluf

When: 23/4/22

Where: Magalluf, Calvia

Email: ice@calvia.com

Website and register: maratonmagaluf.com

