Mallorca offers a wide and varied sports agenda that covers all the needs of sports lovers. The island, due to its sporting tradition, climatic conditions and infrastructures, is the ideal place for holding sporting events of great tourist impact throughout the year. In addition, it is especially ideal for the realisation of sports stays, training camps or clinics, thanks to the conditions and professionalism of its network of specialised services and facilities.
Here is a listing of sporting events for 2021 and 2022 and a map where the locations take place.
CYCLING
Mallorca 312
When: 30/4/22
Where: Playa de Muro, Muro
Email: xisco@milestoneseries.cc
Website and register: milestoneseries.cc
Trofeu ciclista Pla de Mallorca
When: 19/5/22
Where: Ariany
Email: info@plamallorca.com
Website and Register: plamallorca.com
Gran Fondo Palma
When: 21/10/22
Where: Palma
Email: info@milestoneseries.cc
Website and register: milestoneseries.cc
Triathlons
Mallorca 140.6 Triatlon
When: 22/9/22
Where: Alcudia
Email: info@mallorca140-6.com
Email: david@kumulus.es
Website: mallorca140-6triathlon.com
Register: avaibooksports.com/inscripcion/mallorca-1406/inscripcion_datos mallorca140-6triathlon.com
Zafiro IRONMAN 70.3
When: 16/10/2022
Where: Alcudia
Email: celia.angulo@ironman.com
Website: ironman.com/im703-mallorca
Register: www.ironman.com/im703-mallorca-register
Triathlon Internacional Portocolom
When: 11/04/2022
Where: Portocolom, Felanitx
Email: david@kumulus.es
Website and register: triathlonportocolom.net
RUNNING
Spartan Mallorca
When: 12/2/22
Where: Palma
Email: monica.sanz@spartanraceeurope.com
Website and register: spartanrace.es
Galatzó Trail Mallorca
When: 21/11/21
When: 20/3/22
Where: Calvia
Email: ice@calvia.com
Website and registe: galatzotrail.com
Half Marathon Magaluf
When: 23/4/22
Where: Magalluf, Calvia
Email: ice@calvia.com
Website and register: maratonmagaluf.com
