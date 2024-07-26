Mallorca is synonymous with beaches, local culture and Mediterranean landscapes. If you are planning your dream holiday, at Blau Hotels we stand out for our commitment to quality, comfort and exceptional service.

Whether you are looking for a family holiday full of activities, fun or relaxing, we offer you an unforgettable experience in our two hotels on the island: Blau Colonia Sant Jordi and Blau Punta Reina.

Blau Colonia Sant Jordi

Located in the south of Mallorca, with an area of 80,000 m² full of first class services and facilities, we are only a few steps away from the stunning Es Trenc beach.

At Blau Colònia Sant Jordi, we are proud to present an ideal formula that adapts to all types of travellers. If you are looking for an atmosphere for couples, discover our spa. For the more active, we have renovated sports facilities with 2 paddle tennis courts and 7 tennis courts. For those looking for fun, we offer a varied entertainment programme, live music and shows. The youngest members of the family will enjoy unforgettable moments in Blaudiland, our children's club.

Blau Colonia Sant Jordi offers accommodation options designed to provide maximum comfort and adapted to everyone's needs. Guests can enjoy outdoor swimming pools, a complete spa and multiple gastronomic options. In our Llevant Restaurant discover a new concept of Mediterranean-fusion cuisine.



Blau Punta Reina

Located between Cala Mandia and Cala Estany, it is the perfect destination for families and groups looking for a combination of fun and relaxation. Our 90,000 m² resort offers an impressive variety of services and activities for all ages, ensuring an unforgettable experience.

Children are always the priority and we have all kinds of proposals for them to have fun. We have a team of professional monitors and facilities such as playground, games area, kids club, activities, Splash Pool with slides... fun for children at the Blau Punta Reina is guaranteed. Adults can relax in the spa, in one of our swimming pools, or relax in the comfortable lounge areas.

Blau Punta Reina also stands out for its gastronomic offer, with several restaurants and bars serving a variety of local and international dishes. The nightly entertainment programmes include live shows and music, guaranteeing fun for the whole family.

Mallorca awaits you with its landscapes, rich culture and warm hospitality. And with Blau Hotels, your holiday will be everything you've always dreamed of and more. Don't wait any longer to book your stay and discover why Blau Hotels is the preferred choice for travellers looking for the best.

