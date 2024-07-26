We decorate your home

With more than 25 years experience in the sector and with the collaboration of the main European manufacturers, at Pòrtic Mobles you will find the latest trends in furniture and decoration to create the home of your dreams. Visit our store and walk around our 2000 m² showroom so that with the help of our team of interior designers you can find what you are looking for.

In our extensive showroom you will find indoor and outdoor furniture and all the decoration items you need to make the most of your home. From a wide variety of sofas, furniture for your living room, bedrooms, and spaces dedicated to outdoor furniture, to an area dedicated to rest, recently renovated, with a wide variety of beds, mattresses, bases and sofa beds so you can find what best suits your needs.

With a friendly service and our passion for aesthetics and interior design, we always strive to provide a totally personalised service and to understand the needs of each client in order to provide unique solutions that adapt to each particular case. Whether you want to furnish your new home in a comprehensive way or you are looking for a special piece that will give a new look to any of your rooms, at Pòrtic Mobles we will be delighted to help and advise you on everything you need.

Visit us, together we will turn your house into that dream home where you feel at home.

Calle Manacor 179, Palma

Tel. 971-421408

WhatsApp 605-091883

Email: portic@portic.com