Vi Rei Vineyards, located in Llucmajor, Mallorca, is a must-visit destination for wine and wine tourism lovers. Offering a blend of history, culture and quality wine production, this winery promises a unique experience for all visitors.

History of Vi Rei Vineyard

Founded by Miguel Pascual on the historic Sa Bassa Plana estate, Vi Rei Vineyard represents the revitalisation of the wine sector in Llucmajor. The estate, with more than 100 hectares of vineyards, has witnessed the evolution of Mallorcan viticulture. Miguel Pascual, with a clear vision and passion for wine, has carried out a complete renovation, implementing modern, sustainable techniques that respect the region's winemaking tradition.

The vineyards benefit from the Mediterranean climate and chalky soil, allowing a variety of both indigenous and international grapes to be grown. Local varieties include Prensal Blanc, Giró Ros, Manto Negro and Callet, while international varieties include Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and Merlot, Syrah, Malvasiá, Cabernet Sauvignon.



Wine Tourism Experiences

Guided Tours and Wine Tasting

Vi Rei Vineyard offers a wide range of experiences for its visitors, including guided tours and wine tastings.

Vineyard Train Tour and Wine Tasting: This experience begins with a welcome at the entrance of the winery, where information is provided about the history of wine in Mallorca and the winery. The train tour takes in the best-kept vineyards of the Balearic Islands, explaining the grape varieties and the annual cycle of the vine. The tour culminates with a tasting of 4 wines accompanied by Vi Rei delicatessen.​​

Tastings without Guided Tour: For those who prefer to focus only on the tasting, the winery offers tastings of five different wines available every day of the week without prior reservation.

Gastronomic Experiences

The winery also offers gastronomic experiences that combine its wines with local cuisine:

Tasting of local wines : A tasting that includes 100% local varieties such as Prensal Blanc, Giró Ros, Malvasía, Callet and Manto Negro, accompanied by local gastronomy such as Mallorcan empanadas, cocarrois and coca de trampó.

Contrast tasting:

In which young wines are compared with wines from barrels.

Vertical tasting: in which the same wine from different vintages can be compared.

Cata de robles: is a tasting in which you can taste white and red wines from barrels.

Cata Iberica: tasting of red wines, accompanied by traditional Spanish and Majorcan sausages.

Picnic in the Vineyard: Available from April to October, this picnic includes a basket of local produce such as cheese, tomatoes, olives and a bottle of wine, ideal for enjoying among the vineyards.​

Special Events

Vi Rei Vineyard organises various special events:



ChocoWine: A special tasting for wine and chocolate lovers, combining these two pleasures in

an exquisite way.

Commitment to Quality

Vi Rei Vineyards production follows strict quality criteria. From manual harvesting to controlled fermentation in stainless steel tanks and ageing in French oak barrels, each stage of the process is designed to guarantee the excellence of the final product.

Address: Ctra. Cap Blanc, km 25, 07620 Llucmajor, Spain.

Opening hours: Every day from 10am to 6pm. Closed on 1, 2 & 6 January​.

Contact:

Telephone: +34 971 007 460

WhatsApp: +34 682 080 342

Email: info@bodegasvirei.com

For more information and reservations, visit out official website www.bodegasvirei.com/en/

Enjoy a complete wine experience and immerse yourself in Mallorca's winemaking tradition with Vi Rei Vineyard.