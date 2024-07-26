Imagine savouring a glass of wine in style while watching the cellar masters create handmade grape treasures in the glass factory. You can experience all of this at Château VINO DE LA ISLA. Over 70 wines are available by the glass and can be tapped by visitors themselves at the modern dispensers in the bodega. Wine tastings by sommeliers and guided tours of the bodega and factory are of course also available. The Château organises regular events in a relaxed atmosphere as well, such as the legendary Rosé Nights or the Christmas market. Private events such as birthday parties or company celebrations can also be organised at the Château.

A paradise for wine lovers

VINO DE LA ISLA stands for the regionally typical variety of Mallorcan wines of the highest quality. The hand-picked wines, which are produced in the glass wine factory of Château VINO DE LA ISLA in Algaida, offer the highest Mallorcan wine enjoyment, aromatic variety and pure island feeling.

For many years, winegrower Henri Fink and his WeinWert team have been planting vines on behalf of customers and transforming private finca plots into professional quality vineyards, often just a few thousand square metres in size. In addition to cultivating these new vineyards, WeinWert also takes care of the grape harvest and the customised production of the wines.

An impressive variety

The variety of different VINO DE LA ISLA wines in limited quantities and from all regions of the island is impressive. “Here at the Château, Mallorca fans, wine lovers and connoisseurs can experience a variety of wines that is unique on the island,” explains Henri Fink. Whether regional rarities from practically all parts of the island, of which there are often only a few hundred bottles of a vintage, wines from the rare Mallorcan grape varieties such as Manto Negro or Prensal Blanc, or international grape varieties such as Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc or Cabernet Sauvignon in top quality - the VINO DE LA ISLA wine range leaves nothing to be desired.

Top quality for at home

If you want to enjoy your favourite wine at home, you can buy it at the château or order it via the webshop - from overseas of course!

Address

Ma-15 (Carretera Palma-Manacor), Exit 20, Algaida

Email: info@isla.wine

Telephone: +34 971 211 496

