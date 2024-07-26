Individual work in the luxury segment - this is the speciality of the Palma-based Serino Joinery in Mallorca. The owner and qualified carpenter, Dario Serino, is a Swiss national with Italian roots. He came to Mallorca eight years ago and set up his own business in 2017. In order to be able to fulfil bespoke carpentry work according to the customer’s best possible ideas, Serino only works with high-quality materials, such as teak wood, high-pressure laminate (HPL) panels and other high-quality materials. These are adapted to specific requirements of the environment, such as sunlight or humidity. The work is manufactured directly at the workshop in Palma and then delivered from Llucmajor via Alcudia to Andratx. The highly precise assembly is then carried out exclusively by well-trained and experienced specialists onsite.

Customised indoor and outdoor kitchens

The outdoor kitchens are all made to measure. We use high-quality, heat- and weather-resistant materials in order to maintain the quality for as long as possible. Serino offers a wide range of different appliances for the kitchen - grill, teppanyaki plate, open fire, refrigerator, beer tap and much more. The materials, colours and patterns are used entirely according to the customer’s wishes!

Freiluftküche® - The real outdoor kitchen

The 2017 German design award winner is now also available in Mallorca. This outdoor kitchen combines functionality with clear design.

All materials are so robust that they can withstand the demands of wind and weather all year round. Designed as a free-standing modular system, it can be extended at any time and adapts to your life.

Everything onsite, everything within reach - the open-air kitchen has generous work and storage surfaces and therefore offers plenty of space for preparation.

The basic module can be combined with the fire, grill, water and light modules and is available in four basic colours. All RAL colours are available on request.

Classic carpentry work

Of course, Serino also offers a wide range of carpentry work in the usual high quality. The portfolio includes individual pieces of furniture, such as tables, built-in cupboards, shelves or bathroom furniture, as well as patio construction, railing constructions, garden sheds, pavilions, etc. in the outdoor area.

In addition, Serino offers fantastic parquet flooring that is unrivalled in terms of quality and appearance.

