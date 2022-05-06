Super model Elle Macpherson during an event of the Golden Globes. | Reuters
Australian super-model Elle MacPherson will be attending a gala party at Son Amar this summer organised by leading local estate agent Marcel Remus. Elle, known as the Body, is one of the most successful models of all time. Macpherson became the new host of Britain and Ireland's Next Top Model, taking over from Lisa Snowdon.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.