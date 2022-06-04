Boris Becker´s daughter shines at VIP party on Mallorca

All photos: Joan Llado.

Boris Becker´s daughter, Anna Ermakova, stepped out in Mallorca on Friday night and attended a gala VIP party at Son Amar. Anna looking stunning at the gala party which was organised by leading estate agent, Marcel Remus. Others guests included Australian super-model, Elle MacPherson.

Anna Ermakova has been a regular visitor to Mallorca over the years with her father owning a home in Arta. This house was one of the central pieces in the fraud trial which led to the former Wimbedon champion being sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

“I’m really in shock that my father has been sentenced to two years and six months,” Ermakova said to Bild, a German newspaper shortly after her father was sentenced. “I will support him and I will visit him whenever I can. I hope that will help him a little to get through the time.”

Elle MacPherson also looked fantastic and caused a sensation at the event. Son Amar owner, Margaret Whittaker, and General Manager, Martyn Smith, were on hand to welcome guests.