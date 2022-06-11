Sylvester Stallone is on his way to Mallorca. The Rocky star and Hollywood legend is also a very talented artist and was due to have held an exhibition on the island last year, but that was put on hold because of the pandemic.

However, it looks like this year it is going to happen.

Last December the Rocky and Rambo actor-turned-artist Sylvester Stallone unveiled a series of paintings he created nearly 60 years ago and would sell for $5 in order to pay for the bus fare to school and back.

The works— which were part of an exhibition at the Osthaus Museum in Hagen, Germany, had been hidden in Stalone’s wardrobe ever since.

The artist, who turned 75 last year, said he used to buy cheap canvases for $2 and then sell them on for $5.

“I had a few left, but I’m sort of embarrassed by (them) because the style was quite different, so I had them in my closet,” Stalone said.

“There was no pretext or scholarly schooling, it was just paint flowing on canvas with a lot of emotion, and they haven’t been seen close to 55-60 years. They’ve been in my closet, so it’s great to take them out.”

As an artist, Stallone has yet to hit the big time. Prices at auction range from $1,500 to $3,500, but given that Stallone is worth an estimated $400m, such values are unlikely to bother the artist, who told the Hollywood Reporter: “You know, maybe I should have been a painter. It sure would have meant a lot less stress.”

Where the exhibition in Mallorca is going to be held has yet to be revealed.