We have all seen Ronaldo show off his football skills, but few people have ever seen him show off his dancing moves.

The Manchester United star who is currently on holiday with his family in Mallorca took some time off from his training on board his super yacht and at the gym at the luxury estate he and his family have rented on the island to post a clip of him dancing in a rare funny TikTok video that has taken many by surprise.

In the video, he is accompanied by his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., and two other family members.

Ronaldo has been on the island since last week and he appears to love Mallorca having spoent a summer break on the island last year.