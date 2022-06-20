All photographs: Joan Llado.

Cristiano Ronaldo has his eyes very much on the World Cup and ofcourse staying fit for his club Manchester United. So even after a long Premiership season he still tries to keep fit. While sailing around Mallorcan waters he keep fit by using an exercise bike which has been placed on deck. His family are nearby in a plastic swimming pool.

Ronaldo is enjoying a holiday on the island and he has rented an enormous rural property near Andratx. He also has his yacht.

There were reports this morning that he could be leaving Manchester United with a move to Roma, managed by Jose Mourinho, being mentioned.

But for the time being he continues with his exercise routine and enjoying ins family holiday.