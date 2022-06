Over five million viewers in the UK watched the first episode of the new series of Love Island on ITV2 which is currently being filmed in Mallorca, making it the biggest launch since 2019.

Consolidated data from ITV has now shown that Love Island is the biggest programme of the year so far for the 16 to 34-year-old demographic.

Since its relaunch in 2015 – the show previously ran for two series in 2005 and 2006 – the show has produced a number of long-term couples, with four weddings and seven babies among them.

And, it has been confirmed that there will be two series next year.

It has been confirmed that Love Island will return in the new year and that will be followed by another summer series in Mallorca.

Apart from proving to be great entertainment it is also priceless publicity for Mallorca where the show has been moved to a new luxury villa this year.