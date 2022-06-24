Cristiano Ronaldo and his family have been enjoying a wonderful summer holiday at a luxury villa in Mallorca.

Apart from days out on a super yacht, trips to the beaches, his partner Georgina has shared some special moments of their Mallorcan holiday, which also included a birthday and haircut by one of the island’s most famous barbers.

Georgina took to her Instagram to share the pictures from her trip to the island with her fans all over the world. She posted a series of pictures of herself with Ronaldo and their kids.

“Mucho amor”, she captioned the photo. When translated into English, it means ‘lots of love’. She also dropped a red heart emoji in the caption of the post.

The Portuguese footballer entrusted his hairstyle to Manuel Cortés, who became famous for his slogan “Manuel Cortés, 3000 a month”, the chorus of a song that went viral in 2015 and has already accumulated almost 2.5 million views on Youtube.



Now the La Vileta barber is over the moon.

“This morning I had the opportunity to cut the hair of the greatest, @cristiano THE KING!!!! Thank you for trusting me. The first of many we are growing up,” the barber proudly posted on his his Instagram profile.

The only upset was when one of Rodaldo’s staff crashed his Bugatti Veyron - although the incident appears to have been resolved.

All that remains is his future at Manchester United with reports that Bayern Munich are interested in taking him on.