Andrew Lloyd Webber, who has owned a property in Deya for many years and it is where Webber has written some of his legendary Broadway musicals, is branching out in Spain.

Webber and Antonio Banderas have teamed up for a joint business venture which will create Spanish language productions for global markets, it has been announced.

The venture, called Amigos Para Siempre (APS), will produce Spanish-language theatre, musical and live entertainment shows, and will also include producing some of Lord Lloyd-Webber’s best-loved works for major Spanish-speaking markets.

APS will licence, produce and develop works for Spanish-speaking markets across the globe, including those in America.

Rights to Spanish-language versions of musicals including The Phantom Of The Opera, Sunset Boulevard, Starlight Express, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Cinderella, Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and School Of Rock will be available to APS through The Really Useful Group, the company owned by Lord Lloyd-Webber.

Hollywood star Banderas, 61, starred in the 1996 film adaptation of the stage musical Evita, whose music was written by Lloyd Webber, alongside Tim Rice who wrote the lyrics.