Hollywood superstar and activist Angelina Jolie is said to be house hunting in Mallorca. And if she decides to purchase a luxury pad in Andratx, she will be neighbours with Brad Pitt.

In 2016, while Pitt shot his World War II drama Allied amid rumours of his impending divorce, he paid €3.5 million for a property in Puerto Andratx, adding to his global property portfolio.

The seaside eight-bedroom property, which overlooks the Mediterranean, boasts a large garden, a swimming pool, a whirlpool in the bath, stone floors, marble pillars and tiled bathrooms.

If Jolie does decide to invest in Mallorca, she will join a long list of celebrities who have homes on the island and will not be far away from Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Douglas has owned an estate in Valldemossa for nearly 30 years and spent all summer at the property last year and will no doubt be returning this year.