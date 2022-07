Former Liverpool, Real Madrid and England football legend Michael Owen is packing his bags for Mallorca to make a surprise appearance on Love Island, which is currently being filmed at a luxury villa on the island.

According to The Star, Gemma Owen and her Love Island co-stars may be in for a big surprise as Owen is reportedly set to fly to Mallorca to enter the villa to see his daughter.

This will also mean that Micheal will get to meet Luca Bish, who Gemma has been coupled up with throughout the programme.

Micheal’s appearance also means he’ll come face to face with Gemma’s ex-boyfriend Jacques O’Neill after the public opinion on the rugby player switched.