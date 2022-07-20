Football clubs are used to their pre-season preparations being disrupted when players switch teams in the transfer market, but Halifax Town are having to cope with an unusual departure - their forward leaving to join the cast of dating reality show "Love Island" being filmed in Mallorca.



Jamie Allen, who plays internationally for Montserrat, is heading to Spain to join the cast of the British show for the final days of the latest series.

Allen, who recently signed a contract extension with the National League (fifth tier) club, was announced today as one of four new "bombshells" to join the show.

His club seemed less impressed, however.

"The matter will be reviewed on his return," the Yorkshire club said in a statement on Twitter.

Allen is not the first footballer to feature on the popular television show.

Dennon Lewis, who starred in season five, began his career at Watford and signed for National League side Boreham Wood in 2021.

Aaron Simpson starred in the seventh series after helping Sutton United seal promotion to League Two in the 2020-21 campaign.

And Gemma Owen — daughter of the former England and Liverpool striker Michael — is among the favourites to win the current series of the programme.