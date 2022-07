Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor, who Forbes magazine ranked as the world's highest paid athlete in 2021, is holidaying in the Balearics. Having spent a few days in Ibiza, on Sunday afternoon and on Monday, he was in Port Adriano with his family and also his large security team.

On the beach, the security installed five sunlounger and parasol sets for the fighter and his family. There was soon a crowd of people taking photos, but mostly from a safe distance. "It's scary to get closer," said one man. Security were waving their hands and saying "no" to anyone who got too close.

By 9pm on Monday, the sunlounger sets were still there, having been installed first thing in the morning. The marina had meanwhile allowed two security controls to be positioned in front of the McGregor yacht.

He has some 46 million followers on social media, a vast audience therefore with whom to share experiences of Mallorca.