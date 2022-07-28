Love Island pair Adam Collard and Paige Thorne look set to stay in the Mallorca villa where the hit ITV show is being filmed after they were photographed in Palma on a romantic date on a boat.

According to the Daily Mail, the paramedic, 24, and the personal trainer, 26, found themselves in the bottom three on Tuesday night's episode, opposite Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, and Danica Taylor and Jamie Allan.

The episode ended with the Islanders receiving a text announcing that the couple with the lowest number of public votes would be sent home.