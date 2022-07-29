“Hey, Tyson Fury here, good news, I’m coming to Mallorca, August, House of Son Amar. I’m coming to Mallorca, August 21, to House of Son Amar, I hope to see you all, Boom!”

The British world heavyweight champion, ‘The Gypsy King’ (32-0-1, 23 KO), announced on Thursday via a video on Instagram that he will be visiting the island with his Official After Party Tour show in which he tells his story of overcoming the odds.

Tickets to see one of the best boxers in history live will go on sale next Monday on the Son Amar website.

The Gypsy King retired last April after an anthological KO to Dillian Whyte at Wembley in front of 94,000 spectators.

The 33-year-old Briton is a showman in and out of the ring and his life could be made into a movie.

He was born prematurely in 1988 and his father John named him Tyson, after his idol, the legendary Mike Tyson.

Fury, who is 2.06 metres tall, has lived in a camper van and is from an Irish gypsy family of travellers.

The Gypsy King started boxing at the age of 10 and lost four of 35 amateur fights. He made his professional debut in 2008 and since then only alcohol, cocaine and the depression he suffered after defeating Wladimir Klitschko in Germany in 2016.

Deontay Wilder, in the first of his three historic fights in December 2018, also knocked him down twice, but the Gypsy King got up from the canvas after a few seconds and the bout was stopped.

“It’s an iconic return, isn’t it? Two and a half years out of the ring, overweight, mental health issues... I just showed the world tonight, and everyone else with mental health issues, that you can get back on your feet,” the boxer told BTSport television.

“I did it for you. For all of you who have the same problems that I’ve been suffering from. You know the truth, you all know that I won the fight. And if I could go back to where I came from, then so can you. So get up, get over it, get help and let’s do it together, as a team.”

Fury has said that he would be willing to return to the ring to fight Game of Thrones actor Hafthor Bjornsson.

If that goes ahead, it would be in November and in London.

But, before that, on August 21, the Gypsy King will take on Mallorca with his Official After Party Tour show.