Not only is the Spanish royal family on holiday in Mallorca, so too are members of the British royal family.

This week, Lady Marina Windsor has been enjoying the island and a wedding.

Lady Marina Charlotte Alexandra Katharine Helen Windsor is a great-great-granddaughter of King George V, and a second cousin once removed of Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry's cousin.

According to Hello magazine, Lady Marina, 29, celebrated a friend's wedding in Mallorca and looked radiant in a fuchsia satin dress featuring short sleeves, a midi length and a V-neckline.

She completed her feminine aesthetic by slipping on a pair of tangerine-toned heeled wedges as she posed for a wholesome photo with her stylish acquaintances.