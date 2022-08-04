She appears to love all things Mallorcan, even the moon.
Today she posted this picture on Instagram and wrote: No question about it… the temperature is RISING…
I’m such a pale skinned Scot.. the heat renders me useless and wipes me out..
It’s an effort to even move from one room to another.
A sweet sickle moon displayed it’s bright luminosity high above the mountains last night.. tried to capture it.. but it came out as a blur…
A metaphor for how the heat makes me feel I guess…
How do you manage to stay cool ma peeps?
Perhaps there is a song coming on....
