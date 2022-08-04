Annie Lennox, considered to be one of the most famous Scots, is continuing to chill out at her home in Mallorca.

She appears to love all things Mallorcan, even the moon.

Today she posted this picture on Instagram and wrote: No question about it… the temperature is RISING…



I’m such a pale skinned Scot.. the heat renders me useless and wipes me out..

It’s an effort to even move from one room to another.

A sweet sickle moon displayed it’s bright luminosity high above the mountains last night.. tried to capture it.. but it came out as a blur…

A metaphor for how the heat makes me feel I guess…

How do you manage to stay cool ma peeps?

Perhaps there is a song coming on....