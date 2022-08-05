Top British model Apollonia Llewellyn has ben showing off the very best of Mallorca.

The 22-year-old, also known as Barbi, has been basking in the sun in Mallorca whilst on holiday - and certainly has the tan to prove it.

The model captioned the post: “Tanned season" and many of her 446,000 Instagram fans fled to the comments to compliment the beauty.

She has been modelling since the age of 14. She models fashion, swimwear, lingerie and bridal. She has over five years experience in the modelling industry, with a wide range of photoshoots in her portfolio.

She has worked world wide, countries including; America, France, Fiji, Italy, Spain, Greece and more. As well as been published in many magazines and newspapers including her page 3 debut in The Daily Star, she currently holds the Title of World Teen Supermodel of England.