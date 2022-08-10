Love Island has just finished in Mallorca and now it’s time for Made in Chelsea to take over on British TV.

Made in Chelsea is set to return this month and from Mallorca, with surprises including Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor’s engagement and an appearance from a mysterious ex-girlfriend.

Returning cast members include Olivia Bentley, Miles Nazaire, Emily Blackwell, Maeva D’Ascanio, James Taylor, Ollie Locke-Locke, Gareth Locke-Locke, Julius Cowdrey, Digby Edgley, Tristan Phipps, Ruby Adler, Reza Amiri-Garroussi, and Sam Prince.

During filming, Olivia “Liv” Bentley took to Instagram to show the world how much she enjoyed her time in Mallorca.

She posted a series of stunning photographs of herself in different parts of the island.