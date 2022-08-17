Scottish singer-songwriter, political activist, philanthropist and Mallorcan home owner Annie Lennox has been enjoying some shopping on the island where she has been relaxing for the past few weeks.

Superstar Lennox appears extremely proud of her new Mallorcan bag. She posted a photograph on Instagram with the caption: “Love an ‘inexpensive’

bag!!”



Lennox’s vocal range is contralto. She has been named “The Greatest White Soul Singer Alive” by VH1 and one of The 100 Greatest Singers of All Time by Rolling Stone.

In 2012, she was rated No. 22 on VH1’s 100 Greatest Women in Music.

In June 2013 the Official Charts Company called her “the most successful female British artist in UK music history”.

As of June 2008, including her work with Eurythmics, Lennox had sold over 80 million records worldwide.

As part of a one-hour symphony of British Music, Lennox performed “Little Bird” during the 2012 Summer Olympics closing ceremony in London. At the 2015 Ivor Novello Awards, Lennox was made a fellow of the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors (The Ivors Academy), the first woman to receive the honour.

Lennox and her Eurythmics partner Dave Stewart were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020, and the duo were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

In addition to her career as a musician, Lennox is also a political and social activist, raising money and awareness for HIV/AIDS as it affects women and children in Africa.

She founded the SING Campaign in 2007 and founded a women’s empowerment charity called The Circle in 2008. In 2011, Lennox was appointed an OBE by Queen Elizabeth II for her “tireless charity campaigns and championing of humanitarian causes”.

On 4 June 2012, she performed at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Concert in front of Buckingham Palace. In 2017, Lennox was appointed Glasgow Caledonian University’s first female chancellor.