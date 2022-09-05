The Argentine footballer Leo Messi has bought a mansion in Sant Josep (Ibiza) for 11 million euros but it is in an irregular situation, without a building permit or a certificate of habitability, according to information published by Periódico de Ibiza y Formentera.

It is a 568-square-metre home built on common rustic land, and therefore not for development, in Cala Tarida.

The purchase was closed on February 3 of this year before a notary in Barcelona.

On behalf of Leo Messi, a lawyer of the footballer appeared before the notary, although both the company that owns the mansion (Edificio Rostower) and the parent company (Limecu, acronym of Leo Messi Cuccittini) are represented by Rodrigo Messi, brother of the sportsman.

The estate was owned by Swiss citizen Philippe Amon, according to the newspaper.

The property has a ground floor of 420 square metres, plus a basement of 16.79 metres, an annexe of 38.85 metres and a swimming pool of 92 metres. The estate has an area of just over 16,000 square metres.