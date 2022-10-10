Mallorca is set to break film industry records at the forthcoming Golden Globes, according to industry sources.

According to GoldDerby in Hollywood, for the second time, The Crown, which is currently being filmed on location again in Mallorca, will field two drama actress contenders: Imelda Staunton and Elizabeth Debicki, who take over the roles of Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, respectively, in the upcoming fifth season, premiering on November 9.

Staunton is odds-on favorite at the moment to win the Best TV Drama Actress Golden Globe, while Debicki is third place.

And a win for either would extend The Crown’s own record as the show with the most different winners in the category to four.



The Netflix hit’s previous drama actress champs were Claire Foy (2017), Olivia Colman (2020) and Emma Corrin (2021).

Foy and Colman prevailed for their turns as the late monarch in Seasons 1 and 3, respectively, while Corrin triumphed for portraying Princess Diana in Season 4, beating Colman.

Through four seasons, The Crown has earned five drama actress bids and has only walked away one year without a win: 2018, when Foy lost to Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale).

Prior to Corrin’s win, The Crown was tied with two other shows that produced two different champs in the category.

Dynasty won trophies for Linda Evans, who tied with Barbara Bel Geddes (Dallas) in 1982, and Joan Collins in 1983.

L.A. Law then scored back-to-back wins for Susan Dey in 1988 and Jill Eikenberry in 1989.

With the The Crown’s Globes track record - it also has two drama series prizes - Staunton and Debicki definitely feel like no-brainers for nominations.

While Staunton is currently forecasted to win among the Crown ladies, no doubt also due to The Queen’s recent death, do not write off Debicki as Season 5 will cover the divorce between Diana and then-Prince Charles (Dominic West).

The first look unveiled at Netflix’s Tudum event last month teased an “all-out war” between the two as they separately prep for TV interviews.



But no matter who wins between them, The Crown will continue to reign supreme in this category giving Mallorca and its audiovisual industry yet another welcome boost.