Ronaldo spent his family summer holiday in Mallorca.

Ronaldo spent his family summer holiday in Mallorca. | Joan Llado

Humphrey CarterPalma18/11/2022 10:45
W0

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed in his explosive interview this week with Piers Morgan that the reason he was late for pre-season training with Manchester United was because his daughter Bella had fallen ill while on holiday in Mallorca.

He told Piers Morgan when asked why he was a week late for pre-season: “I had a very bad pre-season. I had some problems on vacation, where one of my children had broncitus. I was in Mallorca and she (Bella) had to spend one week in hospital.

People made up stories that I wanted to go and travel. People need to realise that I am a human being and want to be with my family. I am a human being and travelled through difficult moments.


“I spoke with the director and president of United and they kind of didn’t believe that something was going wrong. I am never going to swap my family’s health for football. Never. That really hurt me.

Related news
Rainer Schaller's Mallorca estate in Bunyola, Mallorca.

Owner of Ronaldo’s Mallorca summer home goes missing with private jet

Ronaldo trains at Real Mallorca's facilities

More related news (7)

“They (United) doubted my words. We had one week in hospital because of Bella’s problems. I didn’t go to pre-season because of that. It was not fair to leave my family for pre-season.”
Ronaldo and his family spent most of this summer at a private villa on the island.