Rafa Nadal will remember 2022 as "a great year".

In a Christmas greetings message from the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar, the winner of 22 Grand Slams extends his wishes for "all the best in 2023" and adds that 2022 "has been positive". "For me, at a personal level, it has been without a doubt. There have been better or worse moments like everyone else has, but in general I will remember it as a great year."

His academy in Manacor has continued to grow and has this year obtained its best sporting results since it opened. "It's been almost seven years since we opened and after some really difficult years because of the virus, we have luckily returned to normality, and that has been great news for everyone."

"There is great satisfaction and a new injection of energy to continue striving and make this place a special one - a reference in terms of training and what a tennis academy should be."