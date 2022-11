The first photos of baby Rafa Nadal have emerged in a top selling Spanish magazine, Semana. The photographs were taken on Mallorca. They show both Rafa and wife Xisca holding the baby.

Xisca Perello gave birth to baby Rafa in a Palma clinic last month. The tennis ace has said that he wants his private life not to be in the public spotlight and so far the family has said little in public about baby Rafa.

Rafa Nadal y Mery Perelló, primer paseo con el pequeño Rafael #noticias https://t.co/kqmUGDc6lD — Revista SEMANA (@semana_revista) November 9, 2022

Rafa and Xisca broke with Mallorca tradition when naming their baby. It is customary to name grandchildren after their grandparents. In fact, Rafa is named after his grandfather. But not in this case the baby should have been called Sebastian but they opted for Rafa instead.

Rumours have continued to circulate on whether Rafa is planning to retire from tennis.