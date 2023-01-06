It has been revealed that Nicole Kidman is not only one of the executive producers of the new Paramount series Lioness, which is going to be filmed in Mallorca, she is also going to star in it.

According to Variety, Kidman, who has spent Christmas in Australia, has joined the cast of Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Paramount+ series Lioness.

The move brings Kidman in front of the camera on the show, as she has been attached as an executive producer since Lioness was originally announced.

Last month the Bulletin reported that among the cast for the series will be Britney Spears’s husband Sam Asghari, the Iranian-American model, actor, and fitness trainer.



He has appeared on the television shows Black Monday, Hacks, The Family Business, and in several music videos. The cast also includes Zoe Saldaña, Jill Wagner, Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Hannah Love Lanier, Stephanie Nur, and Jonah Wharton.

American actress Jill Wagner and filmmaker Taylor Sheridan have created the series for the Paramount Network.



It tells the story of a young marine recruited by the CIA to befriend the daughter of a terrorist group in order to bring down the organisation from within.



Filming in Mallorca will start in early this month and continue until the end of February with the collaboration of Palma Pictures and SurFilms.

There will be various locations on the island, which will benefit from 12,000 overnight stays.