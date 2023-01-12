Mallorca appears to be very much on everyone’s lips in Hollywood. Apart from the fact Morgan Freeman is currently filming on the island and Nicole Kidman is expected any day now, Adam Sandler, who filmed much of Hustle on location on Mallorca last summer, has just been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild SAG Award for Best Actor for his role in the film which also stars two top Spanish basketball players.
Mallorca-shot film star nominated for top Hollywood award
Adam Sandler filmed Hustle on Mallorca last summer
