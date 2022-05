Netflix has given a sneak preview of the new Adam Sandler film, Hustle, which was partly filmed in Mallorca last year. Adam Sandler teams up with Juancho Hernangómez in this rousing, feel-good film co-starring Queen Latifah and Robert Duvall about a basketball agent who is down on his luck.

Hustle is scheduled to be released on June 10, 2022, by Netflix. The story is based around a former basketball scout tries to revive his career by recruiting a player with a checkered past from overseas to play in the NBA.

Filming took place at various locations on the island. Palma Pictures played a key role.