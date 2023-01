Mallorca is currently home to a number of Hollywood legends with Morgan Freeman, Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña filming Lioness at various locations around the island.

But the big news is that while Zoe has been in Mallorca, it has been revealed that the actress’s latest movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, surpassed $2 billion at the worldwide box office over the weekend, making Saldaña, 44, the first actor to have four movies earn more than $2 billion.

Her other three titles to reach the milestone are 2009’s Avatar, 2019’s Avengers: Endgame and 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War.