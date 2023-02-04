Photographs: Joan Llado

It appears to be the climax of the U.S. series Lioness. Zoe Saldaña, of Avatar fame,comes ashore at Formentor beach armed to the teeth. Her uniform and equipment are similar to that used by elite U.S. Navy Seals. She is accompanied by a group of colleagues all wearing the same uniforms and with the same equipment. It is your textbook beach landing but it is all for the camera.



Zoe certainly looks the part. Night-vision goggles are attached to her lightweight helmet and her machine gun is equipped with a silencer. Her flippers are strapped to her leg in typical special forces fashion. The team has either been landed by submarine or by helicopter.



Full marks to the U.S. actress, the water around Formentor beach must have been freezing to say the least but you would know. Nicole Kidman was also filming in the Formentor area.

Lioness was announced in September 2020 as part of a Paramount+ programming.Lioness is based on a real-life CIA programme and follows Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldaña play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives.