Photographs: Nicole Kidman Instagram

"Beautiful Mallorca! Thank you for having me, already planning to come back," said Nicole Kidman on her instagram site this morning as she ended her stay on the island.

The Hollywood mega-star, who has been filming the Paramount series, Lioness, appears to have fallen in love with the island. During breaks from her busy filming schedule, she has been exploring Mallorca visiting Deya, Valldemossa and Pollensa. She has also been out in Palma.

Nicole Kidman has spent about three weeks on the island staying at a private house on the outskirts of Palma. She has posted two sets of photographs of the island on her instagram site clearly underlining her love for the island.

She lasted visited Mallorca back in 1998 with her then husband, Tom Cruise.