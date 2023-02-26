Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are said to be getting the royal treatment in London and are reportedly living in St. James’ Palace.

The Hollywood couple are believed to be residing in an apartment at the Palace in London, where King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla and Princess Anne and Beatrice also live.

An insider told the Daily Mail’s Eden Confidential column: “It’s just perfect for their requirements when they’re visiting the capital.”

Rentals at the palace first became available in 2015 and a source said at the time: “In theory, anyone can apply but all prospective tenants will be subject to security and background checks.” The couple split their time between Irvington, New York state and Mallorca.



Michael Douglas has owned an estate in Valldemossa for over 25 years and they spend longer and longer summer holidays on the island with their family.

They also own properties in Bermuda and Canada.