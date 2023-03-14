Only Way is Essex star Mark Wright has arrived in Mallorca after a marathon 30 hour voyage from Britain. He told his thousands of Instagram followers that he had a "nightmare" problem with builders at his Mallorca apartment and he has travelled to the island to do the job himself with a friend who was also his co-driver on the trip to Mallorca.
This morning he was at his Mallorca apartment ready to start work. He has three weeks to complete the job before the opening of the hotel. Obviously, building work can't be carried out once the hotel is open. Today, he posted a photo on Instagram of the view from his apartment.
Mark Wright is best known for appearing as a cast member on the first three series of The Only Way Is Essex. Wright gained more popularity after appearing on the eleventh series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! where he finished as runner-up, and the twelfth series of Strictly Come Dancing, where he finished in fourth place. He is also a current presenter on Heart's Saturday afternoon slot.
Surprised the guy knows what side of road to drive on. Seems like the stereotypical Essex thicko wide boy.
Whats the betting this fake plastic guys apartment is in Magaluf 🤔
Shouldn't the headline be "Non entity plonker drives to Mallorca like thousands of other people" Hold the front page.
I don't think the MDB knows its readership demographic. Its mostly ex-pats on the Island and people with second homes. They are an older crowd. What they are not is 16 year old instagrammers who watch utter rot like the only way is Essex. Most readers will rightly not know who this wide boy is and that is because he is famous for being famous and a complete nobody that appeals to plastic people.
Who gives a shit, another rich plonker.
Am I supposed to know who this plonker is ?
"Only way is Essex star" Now there is an oxymoron if ever I saw one.