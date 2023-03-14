Photos: Joan Llado.

Only Way is Essex star Mark Wright has arrived in Mallorca after a marathon 30 hour voyage from Britain. He told his thousands of Instagram followers that he had a "nightmare" problem with builders at his Mallorca apartment and he has travelled to the island to do the job himself with a friend who was also his co-driver on the trip to Mallorca.

This morning he was at his Mallorca apartment ready to start work. He has three weeks to complete the job before the opening of the hotel. Obviously, building work can't be carried out once the hotel is open. Today, he posted a photo on Instagram of the view from his apartment.

Mark Wright is best known for appearing as a cast member on the first three series of The Only Way Is Essex. Wright gained more popularity after appearing on the eleventh series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! where he finished as runner-up, and the twelfth series of Strictly Come Dancing, where he finished in fourth place. He is also a current presenter on Heart's Saturday afternoon slot.