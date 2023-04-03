Last year was a very tough one for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 38-year-old Portuguese player had to face critical moments on personal and professional levels.

On April 18 Ronaldo and his partner Georgina were preparing to welcome their twins, however, things did not go as expected and they had to face the loss of their son Angel.

“Bella was born strong and healthy, but a piece of her heart flew away,” the Spanish model said at the start of new season of her reality show, I Am Georgina, which premiered on Netflix on March 24.

Georgina says that Ronaldo was going through a very tough period and they decided to return to Mallorca on holiday and celebrate the birthday of Cristiano Jr. “Cris had to stop, he needed his time, he needed to be with us, he needed to sort out everything that had happened and assimilate the huge shock that we experienced,” she said.

“When Bella was admitted to hospital (in Palma) for a week, (apparently the reason he returned late to pre season training with Manchester United) that’s when Cris fell apart the most,” Georgina revealed, adding that: “Life goes on, you go on by inertia and sometimes you don’t even have time to stop and think, but when you do, you fall apart. And well, in the end we are human and we feel”.