Paddy McGuinness enjoys family holiday in Mallorca

Comedian and Top Gear presenter, Paddy McGuinness, has enjoyed a five day holiday break with his family in Palmanova. "Back home from a wonderful five day away with the kids. "We're so proud of how well they did at the airport, this was the first time they'd been on a plane since 2019. They absolutely loved their holiday," he said on an Instagram post.

Travelling back on the same flight was former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers who has a house on the island.

Paddy McGuinness took his three children to Mallorca with his ex Christine McGuinness. The Question of Sport host and former Real Housewives of Cheshire star, who share twins Leo and Penelope and youngest daughter Felicity, announced they had split up last year after 15 years, but have since continued to live at their Cheshire home together.

Making a joint announcement on Instagram back in July 2022, the pair told their followers: "A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children. This was not an easy decision to make but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children."

The comedian on his Instagram site wrote: "Big thanks to the glorious staff at @manairportuk @easyjet @jet2pics and @zafirohotels who helped take some of the stress away. It was also a lovely gesture of Jet2 to let myself and Brendan Rodgers fly the plane home."