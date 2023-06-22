It looks very much like Ronaldo is back on Mallorca with his family for the fourth consecutive summer.

Both he and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have taken to Instagram this afternoon (Thursday) to post pictures of them on board a yacht which looks like it is off Formentor in the north east of the island.

When he was here last summer, his future with Manchester United was up in the air and his future uncertain, but the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who began the season on the books of Premier League giants Manchester United, ended it in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo departed Old Trafford in November, as his contract was terminated, with a move to the Middle East made on the back of another World Cup adventure with Portugal.

The 38-year-old is now taking in a well-earned break, with his children and girlfriend joining him for some peace and quiet on the open water.