Sir Richard Branson served up another ace in Mallorca this week meeting tennis greats Boris Becker and Tommy Haas at his Son Bunyola Hotel in Banyalbufar. Both Becker and Haas are involved in the ATP Mallorca tennis championships which get underway at the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponsa this weekend.

Edwin Weindorfer, organiser of the ATP tournament and Director of the Mallorca Country Club, made Sir Richard an honorary member of the Club, which is famous for its grass courts. Haas, Becker and Branson are expected to attend the gala party at the Mallorca Country Club on Saturday evening.

The Mallorca Country Club will be operating the "tennis clinics" at the Hotel Son Bunyola, which opened earlier this week. Branson is a major tennis fan.

Boris Becker owned a home on Mallorca for many years.