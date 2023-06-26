The stars were out in Mallorca over the weekend for the wedding of Soccer Aid charity match chief Kenneth Shepherd wed his partner Lucy Wright.

The wedding was held at Palma Cathedral before the party moved to a lavish private estate for a spectacular celebration.

Guests included footballer Harry Maguire, Paddy McGuinness, who was only on the island a few weeks ago for a family holiday, Jess and Mark Wright, TOWIE’s Sam Faiers and Dec Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall.

Kenny is the son of former Newcastle United chairman Freddy and used to represent Coleen and Wayne Rooney.

He also helps organise the annual Soccer Aid charity match which raises funds for UNICEF with the charity game and celebrity players.



TOWIE’s Jess, 37, looked great in a silky green dress as she joined husband Will and brother Mark heading to the church.