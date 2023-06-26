The Virgin tycoon, who officially opened the hotel last Wednesday evening, has been cycling round the 1,300-acre estate in Banyalbufar.
Sir Richard says that you can cycle for a good hour without having to leave the estate. “Cycling around the beautiful 1,300 acre estate that cradles our new @SonBunyola hotel in Mallorca. I really think it’s some of the best cycling in the world. Incredible views of the endless ocean and some really speedy descents!,” Sir Richard posted on Instagram.
And following his cycle, he then dived into the hotel’s pool to cool off. “Majestic in Mallorca! I just love this pool,” he later posted on Instagram.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.