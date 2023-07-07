Newlyweds Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola have been enjoying their honeymoon the beach in Mallorca this week.

The actor, 52, and his Mad Men co-star, 35, are celebrating their recent wedding.

The TV star and his new wife, who have an age gap of 17 years, got married at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California, on June 24.

Osceola said “I do” wearing a plunging white gown with a corseted, sheer-paneled bodice and draped, high-slit skirt. Hamm looked traditional in a tuxedo and a black bow tie.

The location held a special significance for the couple, as it was where they met while filming the series finale of Mad Men in 2014.

