Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky having fun in the sun off Mallorca.

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky having fun in the sun off Mallorca. | Instagram

Humphrey CarterPalma13/07/2023 12:30
W0

All action man Chris Hemsworth and family are enjoying a holiday on board a classic Mallorcan yacht in the Balearics.

Unlike the many other mega stars who have visited Mallorca this summer, Chris and the family have decided against a monster super yacht but a classic boat La Juliana which was built in 1965 and for years used to take tourists back and forth to Cabrera.

And the family are certainly having a great time and Hemsworth has given followers a peek into his family holiday with wife Elsa Pataky and their three children—11-year-old daughter India Rose and 9-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan—in the Fast 5 actress’ native Spain.

Related news
Oprah Winfrey, left, on the island with Barry Diller, creator of Fox News and the Simpsons. Photo: Instagram.

Oprah Winfrey in Mallorca holiday

More related news

In the images, the Thor actor and his family can be seen enjoying all the Balearics has to offer, from sunbathing to swimming, aboard a beautiful boat.

Alongside an emoji of the Spanish flag, Chris captioned his July 11 post, “A little fun in the sun in Spain #familyvacay.”

And among the cute pics of the 39-year-old and his wife—who tied the knot in 2010—posing in front of the Spanish flag.