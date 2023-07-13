All action man Chris Hemsworth and family are enjoying a holiday on board a classic Mallorcan yacht in the Balearics.

Unlike the many other mega stars who have visited Mallorca this summer, Chris and the family have decided against a monster super yacht but a classic boat La Juliana which was built in 1965 and for years used to take tourists back and forth to Cabrera.

And the family are certainly having a great time and Hemsworth has given followers a peek into his family holiday with wife Elsa Pataky and their three children—11-year-old daughter India Rose and 9-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan—in the Fast 5 actress’ native Spain.

In the images, the Thor actor and his family can be seen enjoying all the Balearics has to offer, from sunbathing to swimming, aboard a beautiful boat.

Alongside an emoji of the Spanish flag, Chris captioned his July 11 post, “A little fun in the sun in Spain #familyvacay.”

And among the cute pics of the 39-year-old and his wife—who tied the knot in 2010—posing in front of the Spanish flag.