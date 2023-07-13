She has been voted one of the most beautiful and influential women in the world and Mexican star Salma Hayek can't get enough of Mallorca. She has published an Instagram photo of her enjoying a plate of prawns in Port Deya at the Restaurant Can Lluc. She is believed to have stayed at the Hotel La Residencia with her husband. "In my hometown in Veracruz, they teach us not waste any part of the shrimp so we eat the heads too," she says in the post.
One of the world's most beautiful and influential women in one of Mallorca's most beautiful and influential coves
Salma Hayek enjoys Mallorca
Also in News
- UK passengers bound for Palma already being hit by airline chaos
- 12th-highest-paid entertainer in the world cruising Mallorca
- Palma heat - "It's impossible to lead a normal life"
- One of the world's most beautiful and influential women in one of Mallorca's most beautiful and influential coves
- British tourist "drugged and robbed" in Magalluf
2 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
You're right, reported here 15/12/2019.
Aren’t shrimps heads supposed to be highly toxic with a lot of cadmium in them? You can take the girl out of Veracruz but not Veracruz out of the girl!