She has been voted one of the most beautiful and influential women in the world and Mexican star Salma Hayek can't get enough of Mallorca. She has published an Instagram photo of her enjoying a plate of prawns in Port Deya at the Restaurant Can Lluc. She is believed to have stayed at the Hotel La Residencia with her husband. "In my hometown in Veracruz, they teach us not waste any part of the shrimp so we eat the heads too," she says in the post.

Hayek has been cited as one of Hollywood's most powerful and influential Latina actresses as well as one of the world's most beautiful women by various media outlets. Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2023. She is married to business magnate François-Henri Pinault, with whom she has a daughter.

She is believed to have visited Mallorca a few weeks ago.

