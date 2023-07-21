It is considered to be one of the greatest rivalries in world sport; Roger Federer versus Mallorca's very own Rafa Nadal. Federer and Nadal played each other 40 times, with Nadal leading 24–16 overall, including 14–10 in finals.

And now with Federer in retirement and Nadal nursing an injury, the Swiss former Number 1 comes to Nadal's backyard to enjoy a holiday! It is more than likely that the two great rivals and great friends will meet up, or perhaps they have already done so.

Tennis lovers will say that the game will never be the same without these two. They dominated world tennis for more than a decade.



Federer is enjoying a family holiday in the Illetas area with his family. He appears to be enjoying every moment of his time on the island even taking out a pedalo. But tennis is never far from his thoughts ... he visited the Mallorca Country Club, the home of the Mallorca Championships.

