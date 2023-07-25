It was just like old times for Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker who has gone on holiday to Ibiza with his ex-wife, the Welsh actress, Danielle Bux. The couple got divorced in 2016 but they appeared to be getting along during their trip to Ibiza. The pair have remained on good terms since the end of their marriage and Gary has stayed close with his step-daughter Ella in the seven years since his marriage to her mother ended.
