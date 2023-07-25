It was just like old times for Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker who has gone on holiday to Ibiza with his ex-wife, the Welsh actress, Danielle Bux. The couple got divorced in 2016 but they appeared to be getting along during their trip to Ibiza. The pair have remained on good terms since the end of their marriage and Gary has stayed close with his step-daughter Ella in the seven years since his marriage to her mother ended.

A witness told the Daily Mail: 'It was hard to think Gary and Danielle are not blissfully married. They looked so relaxed and intimate in each other’s company.

Bux started modelling as a teenager after winning a place in the Miss Hawaiian Tropic contest in Las Vegas. Whilst modelling part-time, she was a flight attendant with Virgin Atlantic. Becoming a full-time model, she has since appeared on the cover of various magazines including Hello!, OK!, and Maxim.She assisted Sir Trevor McDonald onstage at the 2008 National TV Awards. She finished in third place in the 2009 series of ITV's Hell's Kitchen. In June and July 2009, she was a guest panellist on ITV's Loose Women. Danielle Bux made her acting debut on the stage at the Bristol Hippodrome in Calendar Girls in 2011. Her television appearances include BBC One drama Silent Witness and Aquarius.