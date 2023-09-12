British singer Dua Lipa was spotted on holiday in Ibiza in a relaxed and familiar way. For the last three weeks or so she has been enjoying the sun and the island's landscapes, as she has been seen dining with friends, hiking in the mountains and, of course, shopping in the mythical shops favoured by many celebrities.

Company is very important and the One Kiss singer has made this clear, as she has made room on her holidays for her closest family circle, as well as her friends and her partner, film director Romain Gavras. Her parents Anesa Lipa and Duka Gjin Lipa, her sister Rina, and little Gjin, with whom she has been enjoying practically her entire stay, have been present. His friends include clothing designer Jaquemus, influencer Frances Phillips and creative director Giuliano Calza.

Dua is a British-Albanian singer, songwriter, and model born in London. She gained international prominence in the mid-2010s with her breakthrough single New Rules. Her self-titled debut album, released in 2017, featured hit songs like Be the One and IDGAF. Dua Lipa's music blends pop, R&B, and electronic elements, earning her critical acclaim and commercial success. She has won multiple awards, including Grammy Awards for Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album. Dua Lipa is known for her powerful vocals, fashion-forward style, and advocacy for women's empowerment, making her a prominent figure in contemporary pop music.

Most recently she played the Mermaid Barbie in the movie Barbie, as well as leading its Dreamhouse dance sequence.